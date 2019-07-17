Image caption The 17-year-old boy was found stabbed in Stretford at about 13:50 BST

A 13-year-old boy is among four people arrested after a stabbing which left a 17-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

The boy, two men aged 19 and 28, and a woman aged 22 have been held on suspicion of attempted murder.

Greater Manchester Police was called to School Road in Stretford at about 13:50 BST and found the 17-year-old boy with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital and remains in a life-threatening condition.