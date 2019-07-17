Stretford stabbing: Boy, 13, among four people arrested
- 17 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 13-year-old boy is among four people arrested after a stabbing which left a 17-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.
The boy, two men aged 19 and 28, and a woman aged 22 have been held on suspicion of attempted murder.
Greater Manchester Police was called to School Road in Stretford at about 13:50 BST and found the 17-year-old boy with stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital and remains in a life-threatening condition.