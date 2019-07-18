Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened close to League Two Oldham Athletic's Boundary Park stadium

A 13-year-old girl has been raped on playing fields next to Oldham Athletic's Boundary Park stadium.

The girl was attacked on Wednesday afternoon around Clayton playing fields in Chadderton, near the League Two side's home ground.

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy who is being held for questioning by detectives.

Specialist officers are giving support to the alleged victim and officers have asked for witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Andy Sandiford of Greater Manchester Police said: "Although we are making good progress with our inquiries, I must stress that we need the public's assistance as we continue to piece together the full circumstances of the incident."

He asked for anyone who may have dashcam or recorded footage of the area prior to 17:30 BST on Wednesday to contact the police.