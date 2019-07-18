Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to Darnton Road, Ashton-Under-Lyne shortly before 12:00 BST

A man has been stabbed in the head and back in a street attack in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to Darnton Road in Ashton-Under-Lyne, Tameside shortly before 12:00 BST.

The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital with stab wounds while a woman in her 30s was treated for injuries to her legs and arms, a spokesman said.

Police appealed for help tracing the male driver of a Volkswagen Beetle that drove away from the scene.

Darnton Road, near Tameside Hospital, was closed between Arundel Street and Mellor Road, leading to heavy traffic in the surrounding area.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an air ambulance and a senior clinician.

"Two patients were taken to hospital."