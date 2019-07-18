Tameside street stabbing: Two taken to hospital
A man has been stabbed in the head and back in a street attack in Greater Manchester.
Police were called to Darnton Road in Ashton-Under-Lyne, Tameside shortly before 12:00 BST.
The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital with stab wounds while a woman in her 30s was treated for injuries to her legs and arms, a spokesman said.
Police appealed for help tracing the male driver of a Volkswagen Beetle that drove away from the scene.
Darnton Road, near Tameside Hospital, was closed between Arundel Street and Mellor Road, leading to heavy traffic in the surrounding area.
A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an air ambulance and a senior clinician.
"Two patients were taken to hospital."