A thief has been jailed for stealing a phone from a woman's pocket as she lay unconscious after having an epileptic seizure.

Noel Steadman spotted Leonora Royce, 39, lying helplessly in the road and rifled through her pockets.

The 46-year-old admitted theft and was sentenced to 22 months in prison, at Manchester Crown Court.

Police described Steadman's actions, which were caught on CCTV, as "nothing short of despicable".

Mrs Royce, from Stockport, collapsed while walking to her car along Portland Street in Manchester city centre in the early hours of 21 March.

CCTV operators alerted police after seeing two men crouching over Mrs Royce before trying to unlock her car.

The pair took an iPhone and cash from Mrs Royce.

They fled when they were disturbed by a passer-by and paramedics, said Greater Manchester Police.

Speaking at the time, Mrs Royce said her only recollection was being brought round by police.

She said she would not allow the theft to put her off working in the city centre.

Her husband, Jordan, described the pair as acting "like the walking dead" and said the theft was "evil".

Police have not been able to trace the second man.

Steadman was also given a four-month concurrent sentence for interfering with a vehicle.

Chief Insp Cherie Buttle said: "Noel Steadman's actions were nothing short of despicable.

"I know the fact that Steadman will be unable to offend in Manchester City Centre for the foreseeable future has brought her [Mrs Royce] great comfort and reassurance."