Image copyright Reuters Image caption Alan Henning was on his fourth aid mission to Syria when he was captured

A Salford street is to be named after aid worker Alan Henning, who died "doing acts of kindness for others", the city's mayor has said.

Mr Henning, from Eccles, was delivering aid to Syria when he was murdered by Islamic State militants in 2014.

A petition signed by 2,000 people had called for the council to create a "fitting tribute" to the 47-year-old.

Salford mayor Paul Dennett said the road would honour a man who had "touched all of our hearts".

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Kas Jameel, who travelled to Syria with Mr Henning, told a council meeting that the experience had been "harrowing" and the tribute was the "absolute minimum we should do".

Addressing councillors, Mr Dennett said the taxi driver had been "a humble man who put aside his own fears to help people of all faiths in their time of desperate need".

"It is the actions of people like Alan that should drive us to be better human beings," he said.

Speaking after the meeting, Eccles councillor Shamina August confirmed the street would be located in Mr Henning's home town.

In 2016, a memorial garden was opened in honour of Mr Henning at the Eccles Recreation Ground.