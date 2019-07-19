Image copyright @SedLogic Image caption The waste blocked a main off road cycle route

A "mountain of stinking waste" at least 10ft (3m) high has blocked a major cycling route in Greater Manchester.

Stockport Council and the Environment Agency hope CCTV will reveal who dumped the load on the Fallowfield Loop path.

Resident Joe Paxton, whose ride to work was blocked by the rubbish, said the awful smell made him choke.

Sustrans, which runs the cycle route, said it was "appalled" by the "epic scale" of the dump and estimated that six skips would be needed to clear it.

The charity's North of England director, Rosslyn Colderley, said a digger would also be required.

"This is fly tipping at an epic scale," she said. "We are appalled by the thoughtlessness of whoever is responsible."

Mr Paxton, who also campaigns on cycling safety, said: "I saw a lorry load of waste in various states of decay - the shape suggests it was ejected out of the back of a dumper lorry."

At the scene: Emma Gant, BBC Radio Manchester

Image caption The Environment Agency has been called in to investivagate

It's the stench that gets you... and sticks in the back of your throat.

From corporate waste to a bicycle seat that you use to carry a child, there was certainly plenty of variety to be found in the waste.

A small multi-coloured puzzle toy was wrapped around a bleach bottle, for example.

Electrical cables, plugs and circuit boards made up one section, alongside massive thick files of business invoices.

Everything was compacted with rancid smelling garden waste.

Another cyclist tweeted: "Nice surprise on the cycle to work... fly tippers have completely blocked the Station Road Reddish entry to the Fallowfield Loop."

Councillor Roy Driver, who represents Reddish North, said the council was looking at ways to prevent further dumping.

"If we can get proof about who did it we will prosecute," he said of the most recent incident.

Paul Bridge, from the council's public protection department, said: "I have never seen a load the size of this - it could have been more than one truckload.

"It doesn't look like it has come form anywhere local as there is evidence it is from the south of England."

He said the scale of fly-tipping had led to the Environment Agency being called in.

The Fallowfield Loop is on a former railway line and is part of the National Cycle Network.

Image caption The council says it will prosecute whoever is responsible for the rubbish