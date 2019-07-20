Image copyright PA Media Image caption Zena was injured with a machete while trying to defend the puppies

Seven puppies have been stolen by machete-wielding burglars and might die if they are not reunited with their mother, police have said.

The litter was snatched at about 09:30 BST on Saturday when two men followed a man into a flat in north Manchester.

They were shoved into carrier bags and when their mother tried to defend them she was slashed in the face, Greater Manchester Police said.

A man at the address in Fernclough Road, Harpurhey, was also attacked.

Police said he sustained "defensive wounds" to his hands and arms.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The litter was snatched when two men followed a man into a flat

Det Con Nick Kershaw described the robbery as "incredibly callous" and said the offenders "showed absolutely no regard for the safety of anyone, human or animal".

"The dogs are only five weeks old and without their mother, they likely won't survive very long so it is important that anybody with information that can assist, please contact police as a matter of urgency," he said.

"Please help us return these puppies and reunite them with their very sad mother, Zena, who has been left devastated."

Police said the thieves - who also took cash, keys and a phone - were both black and skinny and wore dark clothing with their hoods up.

Both men were thought to be in their 20s.

One is believed to be about 6ft 3in and was wearing a grey and black camouflage face covering while the other is slightly shorter and wore a plain black face covering, police said.