Image copyright GMP Image caption David Connors and Jimmy Price were both jailed at Manchester Crown Court

A man who killed another man after hitting him on the head with an iron bar has been jailed for life.

David Connors, from Preston, was found guilty of murdering 21-year-old Billy Livesley in Abram, Wigan in December by a jury at Manchester Crown Court.

The 27-year-old, from Layton Street Caravan Park, was told he will serve a minimum of 17 years.

Jimmy Price, 22, from Otley, West Yorkshire was jailed for 18 months for perverting the course of justice.

He admitted at an earlier hearing to helping dump a van used in the attack away from police.

Mr Livesley had been in a car park on Bickershaw Lane in Wigan with his girlfriend and a friend on 28 December when the white Ford Transit Connect van - driven by Price - pulled up, Greater Manchester police said.

Inside were Connors and his elder brother Peter Connor, 32, who claimed he was owed money for drugs, the court heard.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Billy Livesley's family said he was "one in a million"

Mr Connors then got out of the van and struck Mr Livesley on the head, "inflicting a catastrophic brain injury".

The attack was witnessed by his girlfriend and a friend, who were sitting in a car waiting for him.

He died in hospital the following day.

Peter Connor, 32, of no fixed address, was acquitted of murder.

Following sentencing, Mr Livesley's family said he was "one in a million" who "had a heart of gold".