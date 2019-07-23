Image caption Pensioners currently get free travel on trains and trams daily from 09:30

Older people, who currently get free off-peak travel on public transport across Greater Manchester, will have to pay an annual fee under new proposals.

The combined authority wants to introduce a £10 annual charge from 2020 to make all its concessionary travel schemes "more consistent".

The plan is set to be approved at a council meeting on Friday.

The authority currently charges a £10 administration fee for other concessionary schemes:

Our Pass, which begins in September 2019, and provides all 16-18 year olds who live in Greater Manchester to get free bus travel and half-price off peak travel on Metrolink

The igo card which allows residents and those in schools aged 11-16 to pay the child fare on bus and Metrolink across Greater Manchester

Women's Concessionary Travel Pass which provides free off-peak bus, tram and train travel to women who were affected when the pension qualifying age for women rose to 65

A Greater Manchester Combined Authority spokesman said: "At present, different concessionary schemes are not consistent in the way they charge people for the issuing of a pass.

"We are proposing to make them more consistent with Greater Manchester's commitment to equality and fair treatment across the ages.

"With the number of over-65s expected to increase by 44% by 2028, it will also help ensure the pass is sustainable in the long term."

Older residents - will still get free bus travel and there will continue to be no costs associated with travel passes for disabled people.

An "older person" is defined as someone who qualifies for the English National Concessionary Scheme (ENCTS) pass.