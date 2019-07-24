Manchester

Car bomb linked to shooting in Bolton, police say

  • 24 July 2019
Castle Street Image copyright Google
Image caption Detectives have urged anyone with information to come forward following the "targeted attack"

A car bomb discovered on a street in Bolton is being linked to a shooting earlier this month, police have said.

The device was uncovered when police were called to a BMW car fire on Castle Street shortly after 21:00 BST.

There is no suggestion the incident is terrorism related but it is believed to be linked to a shooting on Lever Street on 12 July, police say.

No-one was injured during the "targeted attack" on Tuesday, Det Supt Howard Millington added.

But further inquiries have established a suspect approached the car before smashing a window and throwing the improvised explosive device inside.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 6ft and wearing dark clothing, with his hood up and face covered.

"To use an improvised explosive device as a tool to cause fear is abhorrent, and we cannot have people such as this walking around, free to intimidate others," added Det Supt Millington.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites