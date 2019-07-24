Image copyright Google Image caption Detectives have urged anyone with information to come forward following the "targeted attack"

A car bomb discovered on a street in Bolton is being linked to a shooting earlier this month, police have said.

The device was uncovered when police were called to a BMW car fire on Castle Street shortly after 21:00 BST.

There is no suggestion the incident is terrorism related but it is believed to be linked to a shooting on Lever Street on 12 July, police say.

No-one was injured during the "targeted attack" on Tuesday, Det Supt Howard Millington added.

But further inquiries have established a suspect approached the car before smashing a window and throwing the improvised explosive device inside.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 6ft and wearing dark clothing, with his hood up and face covered.

"To use an improvised explosive device as a tool to cause fear is abhorrent, and we cannot have people such as this walking around, free to intimidate others," added Det Supt Millington.