Manchester

Horse rescued from Cheshire ditch by firefighters

  • 25 July 2019
Horse rescue Image copyright Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption Specialist teams rescued the horse with the help of a tractor

A horse had to be rescued by firefighters after falling into a ditch.

The animal, named Biggles, tumbled into the grassy trench at a farm in Croft, Cheshire, at 10:15 BST.

Vets sedated the horse before it was hoisted to safety with the help of a tractor, after an hour-long rescue involving specialist firefighters.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said the 28-year-old horse was recovering well after its ordeal.

The service's animal rescue unit from Lymm and a rope rescue unit from Bollington were called, along with crews from Lymm and Wigan.

Image copyright Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption The horse, named Biggles, was left in the care of vets

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites