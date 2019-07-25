Image copyright Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios Image caption CEG says it wants to "refine" the scheme and consider including affordable housing

Plans for a city centre tower block which prompted "concerns" from Historic England have been withdrawn just as councillors were due to rule on them.

Developer CEG had applied to demolish buildings in High Street and replace it with a 22-storey building made up of 360 flats.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said CEG had withdrawn the plans prior to a city council planning meeting.

It wants to "refine" the scheme and consider including affordable housing.

David Hodgson, head of strategic development at CEG, said it had "listened carefully to councillor concerns" and was looking at reducing development costs to enable it to provide affordable housing.

Under the original proposals, the tower block would have been three times the size of Debenhams next door.

There were also plans to knock down market stalls in Church Street with temporary stalls created nearby.

Historic England had expressed "serious reservations" about the scheme.

In a report to city councillors, it said it would have "no objection to redevelopment in principle" but the blueprint features "massive proportions" and an "ungainly mansard form" that would result in a "monolithic and top heavy appearance".

HE recommended the plans should be "significantly amended" to take more account of the nearby Smithfield conservation area.