Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man got out of a taxi opposite the Gorse Hill pub

A 27-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed in the back in Greater Manchester.

Police said he and another man were chased by four males after getting out of a taxi on Chester Road, Stretford at 01:20 BST. He was then stabbed.

Police said the man remained in a critical condition in hospital.

Two men, aged 21 and 20, and two 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody for questioning.

Police said the two men got out of a taxi opposite the Gorse Hill pub and were chased towards Talbot Road, where the man was stabbed near to a bus stop.

They have asked for anyone with information to get in touch.