Image copyright PA Image caption Mark Jordon denies all the charges against him

An actor in TV soap Emmerdale "lost his temper" and "bit a man" following a row in a beer garden, a court has heard.

The former Heartbeat star, Mark Jordon, 54, is accused of attacking Andrew Potts, 68, in Oldham in July 2018 after comments made by Mr Potts' partner Rosalind O'Neill about his daughter.

CCTV footage played in Manchester's Minshill Street Crown Court showed Mr Jordon being held back from Mr Potts.

He denies affray, unlawful wounding and assault by beating.

'Intoxicated'

The court heard the actor was celebrating his engagement to partner and co-star Laura Norton.

Robert Smith, prosecuting, told the jury Miss O'Neill said "I hope they're using a condom", referring to Mr Jordon's daughter and a man she was with.

He said Mr Jordon, of Dobcross, Oldham, was "clearly intoxicated" and became increasingly irate.

Mr Smith said the CCTV footage showed he "was enraged and was behaving in a physically violent and threatening matter".

The court heard Mr Potts also punched and kicked Mr Jordon before being ushered away from the pub.

Mobile phone footage, from Mr Jordon's phone, showed the actor approaching the couple a short time later, while he spoke about being kicked by Mr Potts.

The prosecution allege the soap star then bit Mr Potts on his face and his thumb and pushed Miss O'Neill to the floor.

Mr Jordon told police Mr Potts had called his daughter a "slag", the court heard.

Mr Smith said Mr Jordon's response was "well above and beyond what was reasonable in the circumstances" and asked the jury to consider whether he was acting in self-defence.

The judge advised the jury to disregard that Mr Jordon was an actor, because it was "irrelevant".

The trial continues.