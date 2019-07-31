Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The fox was "lucky" after it was spotted by a school caretaker

A fox had to be freed by RSPCA staff after becoming trapped in the netting of a football goal for up to two days.

The animal was spotted tangled in the meshing on a school sports pitch in Fallowfield, Manchester, on Monday morning.

The RSPCA sent an officer to carefully free the young fox, which was found with the netting trapped around its hip and back leg.

Welfare officer Helen Chapman said: "It was so distressing to see."

She added: "It was lucky the caretaker spotted it so we could release it

"Netted fencing and netting used for gardening or in sport can be really dangerous for animals."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA said it receives hundreds of calls every year about animals trapped in netting

The fox is currently recovering in a wildlife centre and will be released back into the wild.

The RSPCA said it receives hundreds of calls every year reporting animals trapped in netting.

The charity has advised people to always remove and store nets after sports games, and to replace plastic pond mesh with metal.

When snagged in netting, animals can try to twist themselves free, making the tangles even tighter and cutting off blood circulation.