Image caption The A555 relief road was closed for the second time in a week

Workmen have pumped 800,000 litres (176,000 gallons) of water from a new £290m dual carriageway which has flooded for the second time in a week.

The A555 in Stockport was closed in both directions on Wednesday after heavy rain left the road submerged.

The relief road linking the A6 at Hazel Grove and the M56 previously flooded on Monday.

Stockport Council said it would replace permanent roadside pumps once water levels had subsided.

Elsewhere, flights at Manchester Airport were suspended for 10 minutes at 11:42 BST after a heavy period of rain but had since returned to normal, said a spokesman.

The flooded section of road beneath Hall Moss Lane in Woodford was completed in 1995 and forms part of the government-funded Manchester Airport Relief Road project which opened in October 2018.

Water pumped off the carriageway is the equivalent of one a half times the volume of a standard 25m swimming pool.

Image caption Stockport Council said it would replace permanent roadside pumps once the water had subsided

Videos posted to social media on Wednesday showed drivers negotiating deep water shortly before the A555 was closed to traffic.

Fire crews from Wilmslow posted pictures to social media of cars which had become stranded in water on the road, and urged motorists not to drive through floods.

Do not drive through floodwater ! Charlie Watch and colleagues from are on scene on the A555 where 2 vehicles have become stranded in water. All occupants are safe. — Wilmslow Fire Station (@WilmslowFS) July 31, 2019

The Met Office said 19mm of rain fell in the area between midnight and 08:00 BST on top of heavy rain which deluged the region on Sunday and Monday.

The A555 was closed on Monday as half a month's rain fell in parts of the region in 24 hours.

It re-opened on Tuesday evening before more heavy rain.

Image caption The flooded section of dual carriageway forms part of the A555 Manchester Airport Relief Road

Stockport Council said temporary pumps were on site to clear the road.

Cheadle MP Mary Robinson said after Monday's closure that the flooding of the road was an "emergency", and called for "better communication" between Stockport Council and drivers who use the road.

Manchester Airport said passengers were using alternative routes and had not been delayed.