Image copyright Jacob King/PA Wire Image caption Emmerdale actor Mark Jordon arrives at court with his partner and co-star Laura Norton

An Emmerdale actor who is accused of biting a man after a row in a beer garden told police he had a right to defend his daughter, a court heard.

Mark Jordon, 54, who plays Daz Spencer, is accused of assaulting Andrew Potts, 68, in July 2018 after an argument outside the Farrars Arms in Oldham.

The jury at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court was played transcripts of police interviews.

Mr Jordon denies affray, unlawful wounding and assault by beating.

'Fish hooked'

He told police Mr Potts "was really derogatory" and said some "vile comments", calling his daughter a "slag".

He said: "I'm only guilty of being insulted by a man who was saying nasty things about my daughter."

The former Heartbeat actor had been celebrating his engagement to co-star Laura Norton, 36.

He said: "I felt really aggrieved that the happiness had stopped. I felt I had every right to try and defend my daughter.

"I'm not a violent man."

'Left pub'

CCTV footage showed Mr Jordon being held back by others and Mr Potts throwing punches and kicking him.

Mr Potts and his partner Rosalind O'Neill then left the pub, the court heard.

Mr Jordon, who had got in a taxi, said he saw the couple a short time later heading back towards the pub and Mr Potts "looked like he was a man on a mission".

He told police he feared for his family so he got out of the taxi and Mr Potts lashed out.

He said he ended up on top of Mr Potts who grabbed at his hair and mouth as he tried to get up.

"He hooked me like a fish with his thumb, trying to pull me back," he said.

Mr Potts alleges the actor bit his thumb, hand and eyebrow and pushed Mrs O'Neill to the ground.

Mr Jordon, of Tamewater Court, Dobcross, Oldham, denies all the charges.

The trial continues.