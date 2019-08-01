Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The disco star was due to headline the Cheshire festival ion Saturday night

Heavy rain has led to the cancellation of a music festival and left headliner Gloria Gaynor "so disappointed".

The disco star was due to play the three-day Rewind North at Capesthorne Hall, near Macclesfield, on Saturday.

Referencing her hit, I Will Survive, Gaynor tweeted that extreme weather had made the festival site "unsafe".

Organisers for the event, which was also going to feature Tiffany and Thin Lizzy, said "prolonged extreme wet weather" meant it had to be cancelled.

Flood warnings remain in place across Cheshire and other parts of northern England.

Skip Twitter post by @gloriagaynor I'm so disappointed that I won't get to perform at @rewindfestival North since it's been cancelled. However I do understand that extreme weather has made the festival site unsafe. And I respect & appreciate the festival looking out for the safety of the attendees #wewillsurvive https://t.co/kghpqbwVhN — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) August 1, 2019 Report

More than 14,000 people were expected at the festival.

A spokesman for the organisers said they were "extremely disappointed", but the rain had caused "significant disruption to the site".

He said despite having "robust contingency plans", in the interests of the safety, they had to cancel, adding that anyone who bought a ticket from an official outlet would be eligible for a refund.

Image copyright Giles Smith/PA Image caption The event was bathed in sunshine in 2018, but heavy rain has seen the site and nearby areas flooded

OMD tribute band Manoeuvres, who were due to play on Sunday, tweeted that they were "absolutely gutted".

About 19mm of rain fell in the North West over eight hours on Wednesday, following heavy downpours on Sunday and Monday.