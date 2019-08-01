Image copyright Jacob King/PA Wire Image caption Actor Mark Jordon arrives at court with his partner and Emmerdale co-star Laura Norton

An Emmerdale actor bit a pensioner's face in "sheer panic and fear" after being attacked by him, a court heard.

Mark Jordon, 54, who plays Daz Spencer, is accused of assaulting Andrew Potts, 68, in July 2018 after an argument outside the Farrars Arms in Oldham.

He told the jury at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court the bite was "pure instinct" after Mr Potts put his hand in his mouth and "fish-hooked" him.

Mr Jordon denies affray, unlawful wounding and assault by beating.

'Video of daughter'

Mr Potts has told the court Mr Jordon, of Tamewater Court, Dobcross, Oldham, bit him on the thumb, hand and eyebrow after threatening to kill him.

Giving evidence, Mr Jordon said Mr Potts, had punched him in the nose during a row in a beer garden after comments were made about Mr Jordon's 18-year-old daughter Poppy.

He said Mr Potts also told him he had video of his daughter and would put it on YouTube.

Mr Jordon told the court: "I asked him to delete it and I tried to go towards him to get to see the footage and to delete it from his phone."

He was asked by Robert Smith, prosecuting, about CCTV footage of him being held back by fiancee Laura Norton, who plays Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale.

He said: "She was trying to remind me I was on screen the next day."

'Natural reaction'

Mr Potts and partner Rosalind O'Neill then left the pub but Mr Jordon said he saw them walking back as he travelled home in a taxi and got out.

He said Mr Potts then kicked him in the groin, pulled at his hair and ears, and put his hand inside his mouth, "fish-hooking" him.

Mr Jordon said he bit down on Mr Potts's thumb as a "natural reaction".

Describing the moment when he bit Mr Potts's eyebrow, he said: "Just sheer panic and fear and he had pulled me so close at one point I was worried I was going to get more injuries than I already had.

"It looked like he was snarling so I was worried he was maybe going to try to retaliate with a bite. I did exactly what he was going to do.

"It was not planned, regretful and in the moment. It was pure instinct."

Asked about Mr Potts's claims he had taken cocaine that evening, Mr Jordon said: "It's rubbish."

The trial continues.