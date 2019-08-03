Man stabbed in Manchester city centre early hours attack
- 3 August 2019
A man was stabbed in Manchester city centre in the early hours of the morning, police say.
The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was attacked close to bars on Albion Street at about 04:30 BST.
He was taken to hospital, where his condition is not believed to be life threatening.
Nearby roads were temporarily shut as investigations took place. Greater Manchester Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.