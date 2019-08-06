Image caption Flooding in Poynton last week

A public meeting is to be held amidst concerns that dozens of homes in Cheshire and Stockport have flooded twice in the last three years.

Areas of Poynton, Bollington and Bramhall were affected by flooding in 2016 and again last week.

Council officials said "preventative measures" and repairs had been put in place over the last three years.

Resident Rob Birley said "absolutely nothing" had been done to improve the flow in a brook which flooded his home.

"We're living in fear of it happening over and over again, and we're looking to the council to listen to us this time," Mr Birley said.

A tributary of Poynton Brook flowed into nearby gardens and homes in the north end of Poynton last Wednesday.

Image caption Rob Birley said he was "living in fear" over the flooding risk

Poynton councillor Michael Beanland, from the opposition Conservative party, called on the council to outline "what had been achieved" since a report was compiled listing the work that was needed to address the 2016 flooding.

Cheshire East Council said it had "undertaken necessary repairs" alongside the Environment Agency (EA) and United Utilities to address problems identified in 2016, including culvert clearance and drainage investigations.

The authority said it was treating Poynton Brook as its "top priority" for flooding work, and had applied for £500,000 from the EA.

Stockport Council said "a number of preventative measures" had been put in place since 2016 flooding in Bramhall, including cleaning all gullies and highways and replacing a section of sewer at Bramhall roundabout.

A public meeting at Poynton Civic Hall will take place on Wednesday. The council said separate meetings with affected communities would take place over the coming weeks.