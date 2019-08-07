Image copyright @manchesterfire Image caption Crew remain at the scene of the blaze on Wednesday

Residents were evacuated from their homes overnight as up to 70 firefighters tackled a blaze at a complex of mill buildings.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire in Ashton-under-Lyne at about 15:10 BST on Tuesday.

Six engines remain at Oxford Street East, where three buildings have collapsed, said the brigade.

Residents may be allowed to return to their homes on Wednesday morning.

Fire service group manager Jason Rain said 50 residents were evacuated from nearby Gibson Terrace on Tuesday evening and had spent the night in accommodation provided by Tameside Council.

Firefighters are now damping down the scene - a section of each of the three buildings has collapsed.



Electricity has been restored to all surrounding properties with the local authority working to return nearby residents to their homes as soon as it's safe.

Mr Rain said other local residents had chosen to leave voluntarily because power had been switched off.

He said he expected crews would be at the mill, which had been home to a number of businesses, throughout Wednesday to damp down the fire.

"Our firefighters have done an exceptional job tackling this large fire over quite a long period of time," says Group Manager Jason Rain.



We have been on the scene since just after 3pm yesterday afternoon.



There is still active firefighting taking place across the site.

"It has been a large-scale incident with 15 appliances working through the evening, and working extremely hard, to try and control the blaze," he added.

"Three buildings are now partially collapsed. They are unstable structures.

Image copyright @manchesterfire Image caption A meeting will be held to decide when evacuated residents can return to their homes

"From a business point of view, there's quite a lot of jobs within these mills."

Mr Rain said a meeting would take place with Tameside Council at 09:00 to discuss when residents would be allowed to return.

An investigation into the cause of the fire would take place once it was out.

People in the surrounding area have been advised to close their doors and windows and road closures remain in place.