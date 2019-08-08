Image copyright @manchesterfire Image caption The fire broke out on Tuesday at the site in Ashton-under-Lyne

People forced to leave their homes after a fire at a complex of mill buildings will not be allowed to return for several more days.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday in Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside, with 50 residents of Gibson Road evacuated and 23 spending the night at a council rest centre.

Tameside Council said those people had been given emergency accommodation.

Council leader Brenda Warrington said demolition work at the site is ongoing.

Ms Warrington said the area "remains a hazard site" and it was "not anticipated" people would be able to return "within the next few days".

She added the council was also helping businesses based in the buildings support, including help to find alternative premises.

Firefighters remain at the site.