A nightclub where three customers were stabbed outside has had its licence suspended amid concerns about crime and disorder.

Bliss nightclub in the Deansgate area of Manchester was temporarily shut down after police said customers and staff could be "in grave danger".

The three stabbing victims were known to police, and officers feared "retribution will be sought".

The club's management has declined to comment.

Greater Manchester Police told a council licensing hearing a fight involving crutches and belts had occurred in the club before the 3 August stabbings.

But the violence could have been avoided if staff had called police, the force said.

Managers argued they could not have predicted the level of violence that unfolded.

'Serious incident'

Supervisor Piotr Mitrega said the first incident was just an argument, not a fight, and was handled appropriately by staff who turned on the lights, switched the music off and closed early.

But Manchester City Council's lawyer said managers should have done more and CCTV footage showed it was "a serious incident involving violence".

Mr Mitrega said he had not called police because two women said they had already done so.

The club's lawyer maintained staff acted appropriately and the incident outside was "isolated".

However, police argued the club was "associated with serious crime and disorder" and keeping it open would "potentially place customers and staff in grave danger".

A statement from GMP said: "The three victims are known to police and it is feared that some form of retribution will be sought by at least one of them."

The licensing panel decided Bliss must close until 2 September, when a full review of the licence will take place.