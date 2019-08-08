Image copyright Google Image caption Patrick Michael O'Quigley suffered a head injury outside a takeaway in Wallasey on 1 August

A man who was hospitalised after being assaulted outside a takeaway has died, police have said.

Patrick Michael O'Quigley, 53, suffered a head injury outside Kebab House in Liscard Village, Wallasey, at 00:45 BST on 1 August.

Merseyside Police said he died in hospital on 5 August.

A 34 year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assault has now been rearrested on suspicion of manslaughter and bailed pending further inquiries