Man attacked outside Wallasey takeaway dies
- 8 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who was hospitalised after being assaulted outside a takeaway has died, police have said.
Patrick Michael O'Quigley, 53, suffered a head injury outside Kebab House in Liscard Village, Wallasey, at 00:45 BST on 1 August.
Merseyside Police said he died in hospital on 5 August.
A 34 year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assault has now been rearrested on suspicion of manslaughter and bailed pending further inquiries