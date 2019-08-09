Image copyright @NicholasVisuals Image caption Police were seen waiting on the runway at Manchester Airport

A Flybe flight was held in lockdown at Manchester Airport for two hours after a passenger fell ill.

Flight BE3122 from Paris arrived at 10:25 BST but passengers were not allowed to disembark.

Flybe said this was a precautionary measure to "collect the full contact details from all 107 passengers on board".

A spokesman for the airline said it was working closely with Public Health England.

The Flybe spokesman said getting passenger details would allow them to be "fully traceable if, in what would be a very rare instance, they might need to be uniquely alerted by the authority at some point in the future".

"Flybe sincerely apologises to the passengers for the delay to their travel plans upon arrival and for the inconvenience experienced, however the health and welfare of its passengers and crew remain our number one priority at all times," the spokesman added.

The North West Ambulance Service said its hazardous area response team and an advanced paramedic had been sent to the scene.

One passenger tweeted a picture from the flight and described being "stranded".

He tweeted more pictures when passengers were let off the plane, which he said was "surrounded by police".

Were you on the plane? If it's safe to share your experiences then please email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: