A man has died and two people were injured in a crash in Manchester following a police pursuit.

Officers had pursued a Volkswagen Golf after it failed to stop just before 01:00 BST on Manchester Road in Hyde.

They lost sight of the vehicle and later found it had collided with a BMW and then a building.

The driver of the Golf died at the scene. Two people in the BMW were taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The force has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.