Image copyright @manchesterfire Image caption The fire broke out on Tuesday in Ashton-under-Lyne

Residents who had to leave their homes during a fire at a complex of mill buildings have been allowed to return after electricity was reconnected.

Three commercial buildings collapsed after the blaze in Oxford Street East, Ashton-under-Lyne on 6 August.

Homes on Gibson Terrace were evacuated, with 23 residents staying in temporary accommodation and 27 others staying with friends and family.

Tameside Council said demolition work at the mill was progressing well.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue said up to 70 firefighters had been tackling the blaze at its height on Tuesday.

The buildings collapsed and continued to smoulder into the following day.

Councillor Brenda Warrington said the local authority was continuing to contact businesses affected by the fire to "offer support, such as help to find alternative premises".