Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Mark Bradbury suffered head injuries, say police

The murder of a 58-year-old Warrington man could be linked to his involvement in drug dealing, Cheshire police said.

Mark Bradbury was found dead with "significant head injuries" at his home in Station Road, Poulton-with-Fearnhead on 4 August.

Detectives said "a picture has emerged" of Mr Bradbury's connections to the sale of drugs and people who made trips to his home may hold vital information.

Mr Bradbury's family described him as "generous and loyal" father of one.

He had last been seen near his house on 1 August.

Det Insp Sarah Oliver said police were keen for information about people visiting the address, and the vehicles they were using, in recent weeks.

"I know people may feel reluctant in coming forward and reticent to speak to police but they can call Crimestoppers anonymously," she added.