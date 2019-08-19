Manchester

Handforth murder arrests after woman found dead

  • 19 August 2019
Meriton Road in Handforth Image copyright Google
Image caption The 55-year-old victim, believed to be a local woman, was found at a property on Meriton Road in Handforth

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Cheshire.

The 55-year-old, believed to be a local woman, was found at a property on Meriton Road in Handforth, near Wilmslow, in the early hours of Sunday.

Two men, aged 43 and 51, from Wilmslow, are in custody being questioned, Cheshire Police said.

A 57-year-old man from Handforth is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police have asked for anyone with any information to co contact them.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites