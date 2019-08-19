Handforth murder arrests after woman found dead
- 19 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Cheshire.
The 55-year-old, believed to be a local woman, was found at a property on Meriton Road in Handforth, near Wilmslow, in the early hours of Sunday.
Two men, aged 43 and 51, from Wilmslow, are in custody being questioned, Cheshire Police said.
A 57-year-old man from Handforth is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Police have asked for anyone with any information to co contact them.