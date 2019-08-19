Image copyright PA Media Image caption Poynton was hit by flooding for the second time in three years in July

The government will be asked to foot the bill for work to stop a Cheshire town from future flooding.

Council chiefs have bid for Environment Agency funding to improve drainage in Poynton after the town flooded in June for the second time in three years.

The plea for cash comes after residents told a public meeting they feared house values would plummet if they flooded again.

Cheshire East Council wants money to improve drains around Poynton Brook.

The council's cabinet member for environment Nick Mannion told BBC Radio Manchester the level of Poynton Brook rose by 8ft (2.5m) after "two months of rain" fell in the space of five days and drains were "overwhelmed".

Image copyright Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA Image caption Residents fear flooding will be repeated unless action is taken

Mr Mannion said an investigation was under way and a report into the cause of flooding would be made publically available.

In the meantime, he said the river was the council's "top priority" among all flood relief work.

"We have got to make Poynton Brook and all of its tributaries more resilient," said Mr Mannion.

The meeting was held on 15 August after parts of Cheshire and Stockport suffered major flooding during a spell of heavy rain.

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Wire Image caption Rain caused a bridge to collapse in Poynton during the downpour

Up to 400 residents attended the meeting alongside representative from the council, Environment Agency, United Utilities and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Homeowners said they feared rising insurance premiums and damage to the local economy unless action was taken to stop flooding in future.

After the meeting, Environment Agency flood risk adviser David Brown said the agency would consider a "capital solution" to tackle flooding in the town.

Poynton previously flooded in June 2016.

Cheshire East Council declined to comment on the size of the grant it had applied for.