Files on five police officers on duty when a 30-year-old man was arrested and later died in custody have been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Andre Moura was found "unresponsive" in a police van in Oldham in July 2018, which was filmed by a neighbour.

The Greater Manchester Police officers were referred to the CPS by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The constables are being investigated on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

One of them was also referred on suspicion of committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Mr Moura, who was originally from Portugal, was arrested after amid reports of a domestic incident on Seventh Avenue in Oldham on the night of 6 July last year.

The 30-year-old was taken in a police van to Ashton-under-Lyne station but found to be "unresponsive" on arrival.

An ambulance was called and he was confirmed dead at 01:30 the next day at Tameside Hospital.

'Very serious case'

The IOPC said a post-mortem examination was inconclusive and an inquest would be need to be held to determine the precise cause of Mr Moura's death.

The watchdog has examined CCTV, body-worn camera footage, and mobile phone film of the incident.

No action was taken regarding a further five officers questioned as part of the investigation.

IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe described the case as "very serious and sensitive".

She said two expert reports were commissioned because of the complexity of the investigation, which had added to the length of the inquiry.