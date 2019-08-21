Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed in the heart with a flick knife

An application to review the sentences given to two boys convicted following the fatal stabbing of a teenager has been refused.

Yousef Makki, 17, died in March in Greater Manchester. His family said the boys' sentences were unduly lenient.

Boy A, who was cleared of murder and manslaughter, was detained for eight months and Boy B for four months, after both admitted possessing a knife.

The Solicitor General Michael Ellis QC MP refused the request on Wednesday.

Yousef died after being stabbed through the heart in Hale Barns, on 2 March.

His sister, Jade Akoum, said her family was "disappointed with today's decision" but "will not rest until we have justice for Yousef".

"These sentences send the wrong message about knife crime. The government has spoken of being tough on crime but for us this decision shows otherwise."

Ms Akoum said her family would now discuss possible ways forward with their legal team.

In a letter to the family's lawyer, Matthew Stanbury, Mr Ellis said in his view the Court of Appeal was "unlikely" to interfere with the sentences imposed.

He expressed his condolences to the family, but said after giving the case "the most careful consideration", there is "no evidence to suggest the he [the judge] fell into gross error during the sentencing exercise".

He said Boy B's sentence did not fall within the unduly lenient sentence scheme but he reviewed it anyway and concluded it was unlikely to be considered too lenient.

"I am very sorry to Yousef's family that I am unable to give them the news that they will have been hoping for," he said.