Boy, 12, falls to death from apartment in Spain

Image copyright Family Handout/Mhari Oakes/PA Wire Image caption Nicola Marshall said Lucas was "my life, my soul, my everything"

A boy has died after falling from the balcony of a Spanish apartment while on a holiday with his mum and a friend.

Lucas Briscoe, 12, from Lostock Gralam, Cheshire, was due to return home after a two-week break in the Costa Del Sol resort of Fuengirola when he fell on Tuesday afternoon.

His death is being treated as an accident.

"I can't believe he's gone. He was my world," said his mother Nicola Marshall.

"Please grab your child and cuddle them today and tell them how much you love them because they're precious and you never know when tomorrow will never come," she added.

Image copyright Family Handout/Mhari Oakes/PA Wire Image caption Lucas' dad Gary Briscoe said his death will "leave a big hole in a lot of lives"

Lucas, a talented singer and rugby player, went to St Nicholas High School in Hartford, Northwich, and had been due to audition for TV talent show The Voice this weekend.

They had been staying in a holiday apartment owned by Lucas's father and Ms Marshall's ex-husband Gary Briscoe, who has now flown to Spain.

"What should have been the final day of an amazing holiday ended up being the worst day of my life," added Ms Marshall.

"I lost my world, my everything, when Lucas went over the balcony. A fall, a jump, a slip, a moment of silliness, boyish behaviour, annoyed at his mum for nagging him over hoovering.

"I will never know. But what I do know one million per cent is that if Lucas had truly known the repercussions of climbing over, he wouldn't have wanted that. He wouldn't have wanted to leave this world. Not yet."

Mr Briscoe said: "I am devastated. No-one expects to say goodbye to a child and not in circumstances like this. We are devastated at losing our precious, vibrant and loving son.

"Lucas was a memorable character - funny, outgoing, sociable - he is going to leave a big hole in a lot of lives."

A Foreign Office spokesman said it was offering support to the family and are in contact with the Spanish police.