Image copyright The Christie Image caption An artist's impression of how the new building could look

Plans for a research centre to replace a fire-damaged building at a specialist cancer hospital have been approved.

The centre at The Christie in Manchester will integrate researchers and clinicians in one "world-class facility", the hospital has said.

In 2017, valuable equipment and research was lost in a fire at the Paterson building on Wilmslow Road.

Manchester City Council said it received 484 letters supporting the plan and 343 against it.

Image copyright Steve Allen Image caption The fire caused severe damage to a research unit at the hospital

A spokesman said those in favour said the facility was "well thought out" and would allow the hospital to "stay at the forefront of cancer research", while those against mainly opposed the building's 10-storey height and raised concerns about traffic and parking.

The fire, which broke out in April 2017, was tackled by 16 fire engines and caused major damage, although much of the unit's research work was salvaged and no-one was injured.

A fire service investigation later concluded the blaze was caused after hot debris from welding work on the roof had fallen down a wall and set fire to cardboard and fabric.