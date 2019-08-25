Man, 19, dies at Creamfields festival

Image caption The man was spotted looking unwell in the early hours of Saturday morning but later died in hospital

A man aged 19 has died after falling ill at the Creamfields dance music festival in Cheshire.

Security staff had spotted the man looking unwell and took him to a medical tent at the dance music event at Daresbury, near Warrington.

He was taken to hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning but later died.

A festival spokesperson said staff were "deeply saddened" by the incident.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, police said.

The four-day festival, which started on Thursday, includes artists The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Pete Tong.