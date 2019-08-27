Image copyright Google Image caption The police said road closures were in place on Deansgate following the crash

A man in his 20s has suffered potentially life changing injuries in a hit and run crash in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to reports of a crash involving a Toyota Prius and a pedestrian on Deansgate at 04:40 BST.

A man was arrested just before 07:20 in Stretford on suspicion of failing to stop following a collision.

The police said road closures were in place on Deansgate and were set to remain in place for several hours.

The arrested man is also being held on suspicion of driving without due care and attention and causing serious injury by careless driving.

Deansgate is closed between Whitworth Street West and Liverpool Road.

Chester Road is also closed inbound from the Chester Road/Mancunian Way roundabout, heading towards Deansgate.