The mother of a victim of the Manchester Arena attack has criticised The 1975 for featuring frontman Matt Healy wearing a suicide vest in the band's latest video.

The Manchester-based band's singer is seen appearing to detonate the vest.

Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett was one of 22 people who died, tweeted the video was "disgusting" and an "insult" to those who died.

The 1975's management have been contacted for comment.

The video for People, released in August, shows Healy appearing to smile, before pressing a button and exploding the vest into a cloud of emojis.

Ms Murray said the band should "be ashamed".

Manchester City Council councillor Pat Karney added it was "totally insensitive."

"He is one of us so should know what we would think," he tweeted.

The band, who were formed in Cheshire, are known for being socially conscious.

Last month, Healy kissed a male audience member in Dubai in defiance about the country's anti-LGBTQ laws and the band's next album will open with a track featuring 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg.