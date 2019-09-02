Image caption The campaigners say Barclays is a large investor in fossil fuels

Climate change protesters have glued themselves to the pavement outside the Barclays Bank headquarters in Manchester.

The group of about 10 campaigners broke away from a four-day blockade of Deansgate in Manchester city centre organised by Extinction Rebellion.

The protesters say Barclays is one of the largest investors in fossil fuels.

The original climate camp protest began on Friday after discussions with Manchester City Council and police.

Image caption The demonstrators have blocked the entrance to Barclays' HQ

An Extinction Rebellion Manchester spokesperson said: "Barclays has funded the fossil fuel industry, from fracking and coal here in Britain to the Dakota Access pipeline in North America.

"Mines and oilfields are financed with the help of Barclays, who are increasing their financing for fossil fuel.

"Today we're calling on them to stop doing that and recognise that we are facing catastrophic ecological breakdown which these practices are contributing to.

"We have just a handful of years before the damage we have done to the planet becomes irreversible."

Extinction Rebellion Manchester said it has been working with authorities and has been meeting with the police every few hours to keep them informed about its activities.

Image caption There has been in dialogue with police and civic authorities