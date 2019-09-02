Image caption Owain Wyn Evans says it is a "real honour" to join the BBC North West Tonight team

Owain Wyn Evans has been unveiled as BBC North West Tonight's permanent weather presenter.

The 35-year-old will join presenters Roger Johnson and Annabel Tiffin every weekday evening from 18:30 BST.

It follows guest stints presenting the weather since the death of "adored" previous NWT weather presenter Dianne Oxberry.

Evans - who presented the weather for BBC Look North for four years - said it was a "real honour" to join the team.

Born in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales, his career began on a Welsh-language children's news programme before he began working as a reporter and presenter for BBC Wales.

He moved into weather after studying meteorology with the Open University.

In 2017, his forecast in celebration of International Drag Day went viral as he paid tribute to drag queens from RuPaul's Drag Race.

"It's going to be a real honour to present the weather every evening on BBC North West Tonight.

"Annabel and Roger are absolute darlings - I'm very excited to be part of such a well-loved programme."

Presenter Roger Johnson said: "Dianne was adored by the North West Tonight viewers and we all still miss her.

"In the months since she died, several excellent weather presenters, including Owain, have helped us.

"We've had a positive reaction from many viewers and we are sure they will make him welcome."

The appointment was also welcomed by a former BBC North West Tonight presenter Ranvir Singh who tweeted: "Our forever sunshine @DianneOxberry would definitely approve".

Oxberry died from ovarian cancer aged 51 in January.

The much-loved former Radio 1 host presented the weather on BBC North West Tonight for 23 years.

BBC North West Tonight airs on BBC One, Monday to Friday at 18:30.