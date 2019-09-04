Image copyright Avro Heritage Museum Image caption During the war, sections of Lancaster bombers were taken through the city to Woodford

Lancaster Bomber veterans have visited a factory where the World War Two plane was built 80 years ago.

The Avro factory in Chadderton, Greater Manchester, built up to seven bombers a day during the war.

A former pilot and a bomb aimer were among the nine men, aged in their 90s, who stood side by side to commemorate the factory's contribution to aviation.

The historic journey made by the Lancaster bomber on Tuesday was re-enacted to mark the milestone.

Image caption The former Lancaster Bomber crews were reunited

Sections of the aircraft would be transported from Chadderton through the streets to Woodford in Stockport to be assembled.

A Lancaster cockpit made the same journey to mark the factory's anniversary as well as the 80th anniversary of the declaration of the war.

Image copyright Avro Heritage Museum Image caption A.V. Roe & Co Ltd commenced production at Chadderton in 1939

Jeff Brown, from Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, was 18 when he went to war.

He took part in Operation Manna - a food drop which saved thousands in Holland from starvation.

The 93-year-old said: "We flew at a very low levels, just a few hundred feet and then dropped thousands of tonnes of food."

Image caption Jeff Brown was just 18 when he joined the RAF

Sam Thompson, 97, from Accrington, Lancashire, served as a gunner and flew 50 operations in Lancasters and Halifax planes.

He remembers "two or three" close encounters with fighters over Germany.

"We were lucky to get home after other poor souls were shot down," he said.

Image caption Sam Thompson served as a gunner and flew 50 operations

The factory in Chadderton, which opened in 1939, was a world leader in aircraft design and production for 72 years.

A total of 38,000 people worked around the clock making the parts including Lillian Grundy, who manufactured screws at Avro's Newton Heath plant.

She said: "It was a 12-hour shift.

"It was freezing cold in the winter and in the summer, it was mad hot."

Image copyright Avro Heritage Museum Image caption The 80th anniversary of Avro commencing production at Chadderton was honoured at the ceremony