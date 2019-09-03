Image copyright EPA Image caption Supporters staged protests as the club's league future hung in the balance

A fraud investigation has been launched involving Bury Football Club, police have confirmed.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it received a report of fraud on 18 June and inquiries were ongoing but no arrests had been made.

The club were expelled from the English Football League (EFL) on 27 August after a late takeover bid from C&N Sporting Risk failed.

Bury were the first club to drop out of the league since Maidstone in 1992.

The Greater Manchester club were members of the EFL for 125 years.

The allegation of fraud was made to GMP exactly one month before current owner Steve Dale reached a Company Voluntary Arrangement to repay the club's creditors 25% of the £9m they owed.

However, the arrangement was dependant on the Shakers being able to play their fixtures this season.

The club were also handed a 12-point penalty by the EFL for entering into an insolvency agreement.

The EFL was not satisfied Bury had provided sufficient evidence of their financial viability, so it postponed a string of the club's fixtures while it awaited "the clarity required".

The club were given a deadline to complete a sale but after the bid collapsed, they were expelled from the league.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bury fans gathered at Gigg Lane when the club was expelled from the EFL last week

Timeline: Bury's EFL demise