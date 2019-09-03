Bury FC: Report of fraud investigated by police
A fraud investigation has been launched involving Bury Football Club, police have confirmed.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it received a report of fraud on 18 June and inquiries were ongoing but no arrests had been made.
The club were expelled from the English Football League (EFL) on 27 August after a late takeover bid from C&N Sporting Risk failed.
Bury were the first club to drop out of the league since Maidstone in 1992.
The Greater Manchester club were members of the EFL for 125 years.
The allegation of fraud was made to GMP exactly one month before current owner Steve Dale reached a Company Voluntary Arrangement to repay the club's creditors 25% of the £9m they owed.
However, the arrangement was dependant on the Shakers being able to play their fixtures this season.
The club were also handed a 12-point penalty by the EFL for entering into an insolvency agreement.
The EFL was not satisfied Bury had provided sufficient evidence of their financial viability, so it postponed a string of the club's fixtures while it awaited "the clarity required".
The club were given a deadline to complete a sale but after the bid collapsed, they were expelled from the league.
Timeline: Bury's EFL demise
- 30 July: EFL suspends club's first game of the season asks them to prove financial viability
- 9 Aug: Bury are given until 23:59 on 23 August to provide "clarity required" as third game is called off
- 20 Aug: Sixth Shakers game suspended, while owner Steve Dale rejects offer to buy club
- 23 Aug: Bury granted extension until 17:00 on 27 August in light of bid from C&N Sporting Risk
- 27 Aug: EFL expel Bury after C&N Sporting Risk withdraws interest
- 29 Aug: Bury claim EFL will not rescind expulsion, despite the club revealing a further £7m takeover bid
- 30 Aug: Bury write to EFL as club "actively considers" legal action
- 2 Sept: Bury North MP reveals plan to submit a proposal to the EFL by 20 September in a bid to have Bury reinstated to League Two in 2020-21