Image copyright David Thornley Image caption The lorry was left wedged into the side of the house but nobody was injured

A lorry crashed into a house in a village after ploughing through a stone monument.

The truck was left wedged into the home in the Pennine village of Dobcross, Saddleworth, just before 11:30 BST.

The driver was safely rescued and there were no other injuries but fire crews spent 90 minutes freeing the vehicle.

The damaged memorial is dedicated to local doctor and archaeologist WPB Stonehouse, who helped chart the early history of the area.

Villagers said the stone monument, which was knocked to the ground and left on its side, had only recently been replaced after a similar incident.

Image copyright Google Image caption The monument is in memory of a doctor and archaeologist who helped chart the history of the area

David Thornley said: "About five years ago the same monument was knocked over by a van that rolled down a hill.

"So it has only recently been put back."

The home damaged in the crash is known as the Old Shop, and the scene was attended by a fire crew, police and an ambulance.

"It is only a small village and HGVs are far too big to be going through it," Mr Thornley added.

"The roads are too narrow and weren't meant for this kind of transport."