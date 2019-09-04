Image copyright Rachel Sargeant Image caption Rachel Sargeant said she has had a two-hour delay following the spillage

The M6 has been closed after a lorry carrying 32,000 litres of gin was involved in a crash and began leaking its cargo on to the carriageway.

The motorway was shut in Cheshire between junction 19 at Knutsford and junction 20 at Lymm following a collision between two HGVs at about 17:30 BST.

Cheshire Police said the crash has caused long delays and advised motorists to avoid the area.

There are no reports of injuries.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was "working hard to stem the leak" from one of the tankers carrying concentrated gin.

It added it was also coating the spilt alcohol with foam to prevent the flammable liquid from igniting.

One of those caught up in the tailback, Rachel Sargeant, said she has had a two-hour delay.

She tweeted she was sitting "200yds (183m) away from 32,000 litres of spilt gin", joking it was "heartbreaking she didn't have a straw".