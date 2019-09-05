Image copyright NW Motorway Police Image caption The spilt alcohol was coated with foam to prevent the flammable liquid from igniting

The M6 has reopened after a lorry carrying 32,000 litres of gin was involved in a crash and began leaking its cargo on to the carriageway.

The motorway was shut in Cheshire between junction 19 at Knutsford and junction 20 at Lymm following a collision between two HGVs at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday.

Emergency crews worked overnight to stop the spilt gin from igniting.

It fully reopened at about 04:30 BST.

Cheshire Police said the collision caused long delays but there were no reports of injuries.

Image copyright Rachel Sargeant Image caption The crash happened at about 17:30 BST

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said it "worked hard to stem the leak" from one of the tankers carrying concentrated gin so it could be pumped into a replacement tanker.

It said crews were also coating the spilt alcohol with foam to prevent the flammable liquid from igniting.

A 300m (0.3km) cordon had been put in place "as a precautionary measure", the fire service added.

Image caption The crash - between junctions 19 and 20 - caused lengthy delays on the M6

One of those caught up in the tailback, Rachel Sargeant, said she had been caught up in a two-hour delay.

She tweeted she was sitting "200yds away from 32,000 litres of spilt gin", joking it was "heartbreaking she didn't have a straw".

The "gincident" prompted a flurry of puns on social media which may have been a "tonic" for those caught up in lengthy delays.

Mr Ree 2 asked if it was in the "sloe lane" while Anthony Davies tweeted those in the traffic "just had to gin and bear it".