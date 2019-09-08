Manchester

Car driven into crowd after Manchester nightclub fight

  • 8 September 2019
dale street Image copyright Google
Image caption The people involved were ejected from a venue in Dale Street after an "altercation"

A man has been injured after a car was driven at a crowd during a fight outside a nightclub.

The people involved had been ejected from the venue in Dale Street, Manchester, following an "altercation" at about 03:20 BST, police said.

The fight continued before an offender drove a black Audi at a man, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are also investigating reports that a gun was discharged.

Two other men were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged.

Det Insp Claire Moss, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "This was a shocking incident that could quite easily have resulted in much more serious injuries."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites