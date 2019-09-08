Image copyright Google Image caption The people involved were ejected from a venue in Dale Street after an "altercation"

A man has been injured after a car was driven at a crowd during a fight outside a nightclub.

The people involved had been ejected from the venue in Dale Street, Manchester, following an "altercation" at about 03:20 BST, police said.

The fight continued before an offender drove a black Audi at a man, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are also investigating reports that a gun was discharged.

Two other men were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged.

Det Insp Claire Moss, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "This was a shocking incident that could quite easily have resulted in much more serious injuries."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.