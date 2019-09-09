Image copyright Charlotte Turner Image caption Titch was last seen in the field with her mother Bella on Friday

A seven-week-old foal feared stolen will not survive for much longer unless she is returned to her mother, her owner has said.

Shetland-cross Titch was last seen in a field, off Moss Hall Road, Pilsworth, Bury, on Friday at about 12:00 BST.

Her owners Jeanette Turner, 52, and daughter Charlotte realised the foal had gone on Saturday at 9:00.

"We are hoping someone will have a conscience and bring her back," said Ms Turner.

The foal had been in the field with her mother Bella when she went missing.

Tyre tracks were discovered on the field, leading to a nearby gate and fencing wire around the field had been cut about a week ago.

Image copyright Charlotte Turner Image caption Tyre tracks were discovered near to where the foal was last seen

"We understand that foals die but we would have found her body by now. We have searched everywhere," she said.

"She won't survive without her mother unless someone knows how to hand-rear a foal."

Ms Turner and her daughter have urged anyone with information to come forward.

"We won't ask any questions and all information [provided] will be 100% confidential," said Ms Turner.

Greater Manchester Police have been informed but said the case had been closed pending further evidence.