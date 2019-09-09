Image copyright GMP Image caption Police have released images of two men they are searching for

Police have released CCTV images of two suspects after shop workers were threatened in an armed robbery in Manchester.

It happened at Morrisons in Wythenshawe at about 20:45 BST on Thursday.

The robbers entered the store brandishing a machete and a hammer and made threats to staff before leaving with cash.

Police have released images of two men they want to speak to following the "terrible ordeal".

They have appealed for anyone with any information to get in touch.