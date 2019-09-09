CCTV appeal after Wythenshawe shop armed robbery
- 9 September 2019
Police have released CCTV images of two suspects after shop workers were threatened in an armed robbery in Manchester.
It happened at Morrisons in Wythenshawe at about 20:45 BST on Thursday.
The robbers entered the store brandishing a machete and a hammer and made threats to staff before leaving with cash.
Police have released images of two men they want to speak to following the "terrible ordeal".
They have appealed for anyone with any information to get in touch.