Image copyright Google Image caption Hisham Muhammad allegedly wanted to target Castle Armoury Barracks in Bury, Greater Manchester

An Islamic State sympathiser plotted to attack a British army base with an adapted drone, a court has heard.

Hisham Muhammad, 25, wanted to drop a harmful device on Castle Armoury Barracks in Bury, Greater Manchester, in a "lone wolf" attack, it is claimed.

The Old Bailey heard that he had also amassed a stash of weapons including axes, a tomahawk, a machete and bear-claws before his arrest last June.

Mr Muhammad denies engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism.

The court heard that his landlord called police after finding "suspicious" items at his Bury home including knives, a tub of wires and a soldering iron.

When police raided his address in Victoria Avenue, they found red lollipop sticks attached to an electrical component with black tape and various wires., it is claimed.

Officers also seized two painted eggs - described as Japanese "ninja eggs" in court - containing crushed chilli seeds and shards of glass.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The defendant, who moved to Britain from Bermuda, is accused of specially adapting a drone to drop on potential targets

The court heard that he planned to attack a military or police target.

He had allegedly designed prototype components to enable a drone to drop a harmful device.

His cousin Faisal Abu Ahmad, 24, has also pleaded not guilty to failing to alert authorities of the alleged attack plan.