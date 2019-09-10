Dog gets stuck down rabbit hole for 27 hours

Image copyright Kate Clayton Image caption Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service used specialist equipment to find the missing dog

A pet dog had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck down a rabbit hole for 27 hours.

The Jack Russell, named Hannah, was reunited with owner Kate Clayton after plunging down the deep hole during a walk in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

The crew used special equipment including listening devices and cameras to find the five-year-old pet.

Mrs Clayton said: "It was just horrible. I kept thinking she was dead and we wouldn't get her out."

Both Hannah and her six-year-old sibling Dexter ran off while on a walk in woods off the town's Devisdale Road on Thursday afternoon.

"I knew when they didn't come back there was a problem," Mrs Clayton, 54, said.

The family immediately began to scour the area before Dexter was first discovered, having "wiggled out" of the hole.

But Hannah was nowhere to be seen, and the Claytons returned home.

Siblings Dexter and Hannah went missing while on a walk with their owner

They resumed the search the next day and the missing pooch was heard yelping from down the same hole.

Firefighters attended and used spades to dig her back out to freedom, before a vet checked her over.

Mrs Clayton continued: "It was quite surreal. At the time it was horrific.

"Hannah has had some dreadful nightmares but by the next day she had bounced back."